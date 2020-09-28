World Tourism Day celebrated in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 27 Sep: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, 1500 tablets to increase immunity and 5 thousand masks were distributed to Mussoorie Police, Health Department and traders by the Mussoorie Hotel Association and Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association with the collaboration of Rotary Club Mussoorie to convey the message of safe and responsible tourism.

Uttarakhand Hotel Association President Sandeep Sahni said that the message given in view of the Corona epidemic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that all had to be protected and work also had to go on. Sahni said that Uttarakhand is based on tourism. To promote the tourism business, masks would also be distributed among the tourists visiting Mussoorie by the Hotel Association. Tourists would be urged to enjoy the beauty of Mussoorie by following the social distancing rules of Covid-19. Welcoming the full opening of tourist movement in Uttarakhand by the Government of Uttarakhand, he said that this would increase the tourism business, which had suffered a lot in the last 6 months. It would take more than 2 years to emerge from it.

He said that a memorandum had been given by the Hotel Association seeking help for people associated with the tourism business to the Uttarakhand and Central Governments. He said that 20 to 30 percent of tourism units in Uttarakhand which were unable to open. In such a situation, the government would have to help people associated with the tourism business. He said that, if there is an increase in tourism business, then it would also provide employment and government revenue.

Present on this occasion were Mussoorie Police In-charge Devendra Aswal, SSI Manohar Rawat, Rotary Club Mussoorie President Neeraj Aggarwal, Vipul Mittal, Nitish Mohan Aggarwal, Rajat Aggarwal, Manoranjan Tripathi, Shailendra Karnwal, Mussoorie Hotel Association President RN Mathur, Sanjay Aggarwal and others.