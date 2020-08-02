Yet again more than 260 fresh cases of Corona detected in U’khand

Dehradun, 1 Aug: More and more new Corona cases continue to be reported everyday in Uttarakhand and yet again more than 260 fresh cases of Corona were reported today in the state. Three deaths were also reported on Saturday though the government continued to claim co-morbidity as the cause of the death. With these deaths, 85 Corona patients have died in the state so far. Haridwar remains a hotbed of the pandemic infection and today 42 cases of Corona were detected in the district. Of them, 4 are Police officials. Most of the cases are contacts of previously detected Corona patients in the state.

As against the total of 264 Corona cases detected on Saturday, 162 persons have recovered in past 24 hours. Ironically, for past ten days, the trend has been of more cases being detected than the number of patients getting cured. Testing has also gone up to over 4,000 per day now but still needs to increase particularly in districts Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. It should however be a matter of some relief that only about 4 percent of the total tests conducted are being detected to be Corona positive in the state whereas the percentage is much higher in states like West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Delhi. The doubling rate in the state during past seven days is about 23 days.