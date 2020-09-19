Yoga Meditation camp begins

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Sep: A three-day Yoga Meditation Camp was started by Swapnauthan Seva Sanstha at Prem Nagar, Umedpur, keeping sanitation parameters of Covid-19 in mind and sanitising all the seekers along with thermal scanning, and checking of pulse rate and oxygen level of all.

After that, Yogacharya Yogi Santosh made all the seekers perform yoga asanas, as described how to protect oneself through yoga during the corona period. Only around 15 seekers were allowed to enter the camp.

Yogi Santosh, founder of Swapnauthan, reiterated his resolve that through yoga everyone healthy would be made healthy. Also present were Yogini Sapna, Mukesh and Prashant. They were motivated to continue the work by Arvind Gupta, President of the organisation, and of Yati Skates.