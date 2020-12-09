You are what you eat!

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Dec: “The corona virus pandemic has changed the thinking of the world, because after it ends, the world will be changed forever. The pandemic has proved again that although we all live in the same houses and localities with many living in similar environment, some members of the household get the infection and some do not. Some people who get infected get cured. Some, despite getting the best available treatment, still succumb to the disease.”

This was stated by Orthopaedic & Spine Surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay during a webinar organised by Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine & Maternity Centre, Jakhan.

He further said, “The Human body is continuously fighting with millions of microorganisms and man-made toxins spread in our environment. The thing to ponder about is why does this happen only to a select group of individuals? If you carefully observe some of these patients, you will find that those who have low immunity are the victims of these problems. By simple examination of hemoglobin, T-lymphocytes, total proteins- albumin and globulins, one can find out how much resistance our body has to these common communicable diseases.”

Dr Gaurav pointed out that according to scientific research, immunity does not build up in the body on its own, rather there is a huge contribution of food derived proteins in enhancing immunity and, in addition, there is important contribution of micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. All these micronutrients (iron elements, calcium, zinc, selenium, magnesium, vitamin B2, B6, B12, A, D, E, K and folic acid) are found in our diet. A daily balanced diet, physical work, 8 hours of adequate sleep, eating green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits can increase general immunity.

Dr Gaurav Sanjay advised during the Webinar that, as far as possible, we all should eat a banana (which is the best source of energy and magnesium), a lemon (which is rich in vitamin C), and an egg (contains almost all the important elements needed for the body). The use of green tea (antioxidant rich), a green leafy vegetable (rich in iron, calcium, magnesium) and a fresh fruit (fibres, folic acid and vitamin C) increase our immunity. If you do regular yoga for one hour along with it, then it works in improving immunity as well. It is rightly said, “You are what you eat”.