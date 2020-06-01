Youngsters begin initiative to help daily wagers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 May: A group of young friends has started a small initiative to provide ration and essential items to needy people in Dehradun during this tough time of corona pandemic. These include Prashant Bhardwaj, Shivani Gupta, Vidushi Nishank, Vishal Singh Rana, Anjali Benjwal, Rishab Joshi, Rakshanda Singh and Yashodhara Dwivedi. Owing to the two months of lockdown, number of daily wage workers and labourers do not have enough funds to even meet their basic needs. The group’s endeavour is to reach out to such people and make sure that they don’t sleep hungry. The group distributed ration kits to 16 more families today. After eight days, they have covered 200 families and will reach out to many more. They have thanked all of those who have generously donated to them.