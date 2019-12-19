Youth Cong holds protest at Martyrs’ Memorial

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 18 Dec: Youth Congress activists gathered under the leadership of Mussoorie Youth Congress President Wasim Khan at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Jhoolghar and protested against the BJP Government at the centre for ‘causing’ increasing inflation, law and order problems, harassment of women, and the citizenship amendment act.

Khan accused the central government of ruining the country. Youth Congress workers displayed gas cylinders, petrol and onions around the neck and raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi and CM Trivendra Rawat. On this occasion, the Youth Congress sent a memorandum to the President of India through the SDM, Mussoorie, demanding his intervention.

Khan, along with Secretary Akshat Verma, Megh Singh Kandari and Cantonment Vice-President Mahesh Chand said that Union Minister Smriti Irani protested Rahul Gandhi’s statement and talked about women’s safety, while a BJP MLA had raped a girl in Uttar Pradesh. They said that inflation has broken the back of common people in the country, people were in trouble but the BJP government at the centre had closed its ears and eyes. They further said the government had promised 2 million jobs every year to the youth of the nation, 15 lakh rupees for every citizen, but it was all lies. They further demanded withdrawing the increased prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items. They also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the Modi Government is working to divide the country on religious lines.

Present on the occasion were Dev Prakash, Vimal, Ajay, Rajeev, Naveen Shah, Nikhil Thapa, Sanjit Sajwan, Devendra Panwar, Ashish Kanaujia and many others.