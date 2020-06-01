Youth dies of COVID19 infection in AIIMS Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 31 May: A corona infected young man, who was electrocuted by coming in contact with a high-tension line and admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, died late on Saturday night.

Dean of AIIMS Hospital Administration Prof UB Mishra said that a 24 year old youth of Garhi, Shyampur, was electrocuted last month by coming in contact with a high-tension line. He was admitted to AIIMS Hospital at that time. He said that the left elbow of this young man had been burnt to a great extent, and there was intestinal perforation in his stomach. During treatment at that time, doctors had to amputate some part of the man’s severely scorched limb. After treatment, the young man was discharged from the hospital in the first week of May.

He said that the youth had come to the OPD screening of AIIMS on 29 May after some physical problems. The young man had difficulty breathing, so he had to be admitted to the ICU after taking his sample for Covid-19. He was provided high level treatment. The report returned Covid positive on 29 May. The youth died late Saturday due to high blood pressure caused by COVID-19.

The relatives of the deceased as well as the State Surveillance Officer have been informed about the death.