ZSI, IISWC & Maaty celebrate UN-International Ozone Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Sep: ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) collaborated with Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Northern Region Centre (NRC) and an NGO, Maaty, to mark the universal significance of Ozone layer for mankind with a poster painting competition and awareness rally as parts of the celebration of International Ozone Day on Wednesday.

An online “Poster Painting Competition on the theme “Ozone for Life and Earth to Live” was initiated a week prior to celebrate “United Nations declared International Day highlighting the need to preserve the Ozone Layer.

An overwhelming response was received with impressive paintings from students, scholars and the general public along the storyline on the significance of ozone, its continuing depletion, needs and means of its protection and end-results of protected ozone layer on a sustainable society. Around 30 poster paintings were scrutinised and screened for judging the 3 best and 20 convincing posters for awards and recognitions by a team of scientists and scholar judges.

Dr M Muruganandam, Principal Scientist, ICAR-IISWC, Dehradun, was a judge along with 7 other scientists and scholars from four organisations, including ZSI, Botanical Survey of India (BSI), and Maaty, to assess the poster paintings based on the content and portrayal.

Dr Gaurav Sharma, Scientist-E and Officer-in-Change, ZSI, coordinated the entire proceedings of the programme and the events. Dr SK Singh, O/C, BSI, Dehradun; Dr Vinita Sharma, Dr Sanjay D Paunikar, Dr Sathish Kumar VM, Gopal Lama, of ZSI, NRC, Dehradun, and two representatives from Maaty were involved in the posters’ evaluation.

The programme maintained the “New Normal” imposed by Covid-19 and generated awareness on the Ozone layer amongst the scholars and the public.