100 day battle against Covid-19: Patient defies death in MH

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Aug: With the highly professional and dedicated efforts of MH Dehradun COVID and palliative care team, a 42 year old wife of serving officer won the battle against COVID-19 and finally got discharged after 100 days of hospital stay.

She was admitted as an extremely critical case of COVID-19 pneumonia with severe lung involvement and respiratory failure on 21 April 2021 in MH Dehradun. After the acute stage was controlled by the hospital team, the severe challenging post COVID effects in the lungs were further treated in the special post COVID palliative ward.