100% placement at UPES for 5th consecutive year

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Mar: UPES has recorded 100 per cent placement for the fifth year in a row. This year, the university hosted campus placement with over 660 recruiters from various industries like IT, eCommerce, Oil and Gas, Legal, BFSI, Manufacturing, Automobile, Pharma, FMCG, Retail, Telecom, and others.

Alongside its impressive placement record, the university also saw a threefold increase in the highest CTC offered to its graduates and a twofold increase in the average CTC. A total of 2696 students participated in the campus placement process, receiving a total of 2750 offers from over 660 companies. Among the companies conducting placement drives at the UPES campus were Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco, Salesforce, L&T, IBM, Samsung Research, VMware, EY, PwC, Capgemini, Barclays, Amex, KPMG, IKEA, and others.

Notably, the university emphasises the importance of making students industry-ready through intervention by dedicated programmes such as EDGE (Enhanced Development Growth and Enrichment).

The EDGE team readies students for industry through personalised programmes and guidance, ensuring they possess the necessary skills and knowledge. Moreover, the team also facilitates on-campus training sessions with industry partners, providing invaluable practical insights and seamlessly bridging the gap between academia and industry. Students from all seven schools participate in a range of training sessions covering aptitude, soft skills, group discussions, mock interviews, resume writing, and portfolio building among other areas. This holistic approach guarantees that students are not just academically adept but also possess the practical skills essential in today’s fiercely competitive job market.

Apart from focusing on improving employability skills, EDGE also serves as a preparatory platform for further academic pursuits by offering on-campus coaching for a variety of competitive exams such as CAT, MAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, IELTS, and more.

“As we navigate the current job market, our commitment to excellence remains our top priority. Through proactive engagement with industry leaders and personalised career development programmes, we continue to pave the path for our students towards rewarding opportunities despite the headwinds. We have diversified our recruiter base and adapted to the newer industry demands, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and experience needed to thrive in any environment with confidence and resilience,” said Manish Madaan, Registrar and Director of Training & Placements, UPES.

This year, the IT sector emerged as the top recruiter followed by Research and Consulting. Out of all the campus recruiters, Cognizant rolled out the maximum number of offers. This significant growth not only reflects the calibre of UPES students but also emphasises the university’s strong standing in the competitive job market. Moreover, UPES also runs a start-up incubator programme called ‘Runway’ for budding entrepreneurs. Runway offers essential resources like funding, mentorship, and accelerator workshops to help students turn their entrepreneurial ideas into thriving businesses.