100th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by PM a historic moment: Gov

A special screening of theof Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme, ‘’, was organised at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the programme as the Chief Guest. The event was organised by various media wings of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The personalities of the state from various fields associated withalso participated in the programme.On the occasion, an exhibition on subjects likeand Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was organised by the Central Bureau of Communications, Dehradun, in the Raj Bhavan premises, which was inaugurated by Governor Gurmit Singh. The Governor and the dignitaries present saw the various exhibits on display.Congratulating all the people on the occasion of theepisode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said thathas become a unique festival of goodness and positivity for the people – a festival that comes every month, which is awaited.“The subjects related tohave become mass movements because of you all,” he declared. “has become a great medium to learn about the qualities of others.” He added thatgave him a way to connect with the common people.Lt-General Singh in his address, on the occasion, said that theofprogramme by the Prime Minister was ato which they had all become witnesses today. He said that, through this programme people selflessly engaged in social work have been made the voice of the people. It is a programme that connects people to people.He said that everyofhas been special in itself. He said that this is a festival which comes every month. The Prime Minister has given a new vibrant dimension to AIR through this programme.The Governor added that, whenever Uttarakhand is mentioned in the, people of the state feel proud. “Those from Uttarakhand mentioned inare our heroes, icons and brand ambassadors. They will serve as an inspiration to all others,” he asserted. He also congratulated the officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the successful organisation of this programme.Among those present at the Raj Bhavan on this occasion were Padma Shri awardees Pritam Bharatwan, Dr BKS Sanjay, Prem Chand Sharma, Bansati Devi, Basanti Bisht, Madhuri Barthwal, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Deputy Director General, Prasar Bharati, Manoj Gupta, Programme Head Taranjit Kaur, Programme Executive, Doordarshan Narendra Rawat, In-charge, PIB Dehradun, Anil Dutt Sharma and Assistant Director, CBC Dehradun, Santosh Ashish. People from Uttarakhand mentioned in various episodes ofwere also present. Among these were Puran Rathore, Poonam Nautiyal, Manoj Benjwal, Champa Devi, Sachchidanand Bharti, Santosh Negi, Gayatri and Surendra Bagwadi. Apart from this, people related to sports, education, environment, agriculture, industry, culture, etc., were also present.Journalist & actor Satish Sharma was the Master of Ceremonies.Former RS MP Tarun Vijay; Retired IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra; VC, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal; Anil Verma, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Anuradha Malla, actor and director Kunal Malla, Major General OP Sabharwal (Retd), senior journalist Anjali Nauriyal, and RJ Kaavya were present amongst others.