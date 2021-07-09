100vaccination targeted by Dec: Dhan Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jul: Uttarakhand’s new Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated, today, that the state has set a target of hundred percent vaccination of all the eligible population by December 2021.

He stated this after a review meeting held in this connection at the Secretariat’s Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium, which was chaired by him. Rawat said the target had been set in view of a possible third wave of the Corona pandemic. He said that, to implement this, committees would be formed at the state, district and assembly levels.

Under the cleanliness drive, inspections would be conducted by designated teams every 15 days in hospitals across the state.

Rawat added that a decision had also been taken to honour doctors and ASHAs for doing exemplary work during the Corona period. The government had set a target of getting all people above 18 years of age vaccinated by December 2021 so that effective protection could be ensured from the pandemic in the state. To implement this, a 5-member high-level committee would be formed at the government level. The committee would submit its report every 15 days in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. Similarly, committees would also be formed at the district level under the chairmanship of the district magistrate and the local MLA at the assembly level, in order to continuously monitor the vaccination and other arrangements related to Covid prevention. In order to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state, instructions had been given to the departmental officers to ensure the availability of necessary equipment and adequate deployment of support staff including doctors in all the primary and community health centres.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the current status of vaccination in the state, and the position regarding doctors, technicians and para medical staff posted in the hospitals. He was also briefed on services being provided to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Yojana and Golden Card, operated under the State Health Authority. Apart from this, he also sought detailed information about the works of the National Health Mission in the state. While reviewing the operation of 108 emergency services and departmental ambulance services in the state, he directed the officers to make these facilities better and more accountable.

Present on the occasion were Health Secretary Amit Negi, Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Pandey, Managing Director, NHM, Sonika, Director General, Health, Tripti Bahuguna, ACEO, State Health Authority, Arunendra Chauhan and other officers.