103 new posts to be created in Vigilance Dept: Dhami

CM launches Vigilance Week

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the programme, “Oppose Corruption, Be Dedicated to the Nation”, under the Vigilance Week, being observed from 30 October till 5 November, at a function held at the Secretariat here today.

On this occasion, the CM also announced that 103 new posts would be created in the Vigilance Department and also emphasised on greater use of technology to fight corruption. Dhami announced that a team of surveillance and technical experts would be constituted to effectively improve the functioning of the Vigilance Department.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also felicitated Inspector Tushar Bohra, Inspector Bhanu Prakash Arya, ASI Diwakar Sharma and Constable Naveen Kumar of the Vigilance Department for doing commendable work in their field. The Chief Minister also administered the pledge of integrity to the officers and employees present.

Dhami said that, during ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, awareness campaigns should be conducted through various mediums for a corruption-free Uttarakhand. He said that awareness campaigns should be conducted regularly to completely stop corruption. He also directed the officers of the Vigilance Department to submit reports twice a month on the action being taken by the department to stop corruption. He said that, to root out corruption, all departmental secretaries should do regular monitoring of their departments. Funds required would be provided to the Vigilance Department to expedite the action.

The CM insisted that the state government has a special focus on good governance and welfare of the poor. He added that every eligible person should get full benefit of the various public welfare schemes run by the government, and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in any kind of negligence and corrupt behaviour. He said it is important for everyone to adopt decency in their work culture as well as the feeling of working in the public interest. He said that the number 1064 issued for corruption-free Uttarakhand should also be publicised on a wider scale. Any complaint related to corruption should be responded to promptly and if the complaint is found to be true, prompt action should be taken.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu said that maximum use of technology should be made to completely stop corruption. Installing CCTV cameras in all offices would not only curb corruption but also improve efficiency. He said that that, with the spread of the message of “oppose corruption, be dedicated to the nation” among the people of the state, corruption can be effectively curbed. Sandhu said that, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, a lot of work has been done in the state for a corruption-free Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and L Fanai, ADG PVK Prasad, Director Vigilance V Murugesan, ADG Amit Sinha, ADG AP Anshuman and senior officials of the government and vigilance were also present.