105th Annual Diwan of Shri Guru Singh Sabha celebrated in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 26 Sep: The 105th Annual Diwan of Shri Guru Singh Sabha was celebrated with simplicity, here, today. On this occasion, Guru Ka Langar was also organised along with Shabad Kirtan in which people of all communities took part. Ardas was done for world peace. Due to the corona infection, the annual Diwan has been celebrated with simplicity for the last two years.

The General Secretary of Guru Singh Sabha, Narendra Singh, said that 105 years ago, on this day, the Shri Guru Singh Sabha was established, here, which is celebrated every year with great fanfare. Mussoorie Congress President Jasbir Kaur said that, due to Corona, the Sala Da Diwan of Shri Guru Singh Sabha has been celebrated with simplicity. Gurdwara Landour President MPS Khurana said that they work to give the message of brotherhood to all. Present on the occasion were Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur, Avtar Singh, Narendra Singh, Inderjit Singh, Mussoorie Business Association President Rajat Agarwal, General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Treasurer Nagendra Uniyal, Dipal, Gurvinder Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Paramjit Kohli, Manoj Agarwal, Rajkumar, Tanmeet Khalsa and many others.