108th Annual Speech & Prize Day held at St Thomas’ College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 May: St Thomas’ College held its Annual Speech & Prize Day, today, celebrating its 108th year of imparting education.

The school honoured its meritorious students who brought glory and fame to the college in the fields of academics as well as sports.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Maj General Rajeev Sharma (Retd), an ex-Thomasian from the batch of 1973, and Neeta Sharma, who gave away the awards to the meritorious students.

The Principal, RV Gardner, delivered his Annual Report and briefed the gathering on the achievements of the meritorious students in the fields of Academics as well as sports.

Special Awards: The Topper of St Thomas’ College for the year 2023-2024 from ICSE Class 10 is Suryansh Bisht with 97.4%, and from ISC Class 12 is Prachi Aggarwal with 96% from Science Stream, and Arjita Aggrawal with 90.5% from Commerce Steam.

The Running Trophy was awarded by SM Sharma, ex-teacher of the institution, to Aarav Mahobia of class 5-A for getting the highest marks in Mathematics.

In memory of the late DJ Massey, ex-Teacher, the Trophy for Outstanding Student in Junior School was presented to Adya Spehia of Class 5-A.

Ex-Thomasians Krishan Khanna and Gp Capt Suresh Khanna, in memory of their late father, GC Khanna, awarded a Running Trophy and a Cash Award of Rs 3100 to Sparsh Narayan of Class XII-M for obtaining the highest marks in Mathematics in the Preliminary Examinations – January 2024.

A Special Running Trophy was awarded to Prachi Aggarwal the Topper of Class XII in ISC Board Examinations, who obtained 96%, by the ex-Thomasian’s Batch of 1973.

St Thomas’ College students who represented Uttarakhand State in various games were Sneha Rawat, who represented CISCE, conducted by School Games Federation of India, in Badminton, in New Delhi. Parkhi Bartwal represented the Council Schools of the North Zone of Uttarakhand and UP in Badminton, in the CISCE National Sports and Games competitions conducted in Lucknow. Yashodhan Basnet, Abhay Singh Rawat and Varnansh Aggarwal represented the Council Schools of the North Zone of Uttarakhand and UP in Badminton, in the CISCE National Sports and Games competitions conducted in Bangalore.

A Special Award was present to Madhu Chowfin, Junior School Supervisor, for rendering 25 years’ long, dedicated and meritorious service to the institution.

Following the prize distribution, there was a variety entertainment programme which was held in the presence of many. Matilda, a very well-known story written by Roald Dahl, was staged by the Junior School Students. The Hindi play, Thank You Mr Glaad, was staged by the Senior School. Apart from the Plays, there was an Action Song presented by the tiny tots of classes 1 and 2. Another English Song, Unstoppable, was sung by the English Choir.

Chief Guest Maj General Rajeev Sharma, in his address to the gathering, congratulated all the achievers and inspired the budding scholars to work hard for their future pursuits. He also congratulated the Principal for his strenuous and persevering efforts in providing all-round development to the students by keeping Academics and Sports go hand in hand.

General Sharma also applauded the parents for their cooperation and dextrous efforts in materialising the dreams of the students and bringing laurels to the school.

Winners of the House Cups and Shields: