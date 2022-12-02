10th Convocation Ceremony of Hemvati Nandan Garhwal University held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Dec: Hemvati Nandan Garhwal University, Srinagar Garhwal, celebrated its 10th convocation today in blended mode.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, the former Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, and the founder Chairman of Pahle India Foundation, was the Chief Guest, while Chancellor, Dr Yogendra Narain, chaired the function. Sohan Lal, renowned Dhol Maestro, received the Honoris Causa.

This year, degrees to 159 PhD and 4,306 Post Graduate students were awarded and 45 students in various subjects received Gold Medals. Fourteen medals instituted by different donors and one cash prize were awarded to the toppers of certain subjects.

In the welcome address on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Annapurna Nautiyal welcomed the guests and participants. She expressed pleasure on awarding the ‘Honoris Causa’ to Sohanlal for his great contribution in promoting regional music. She also acclaimed the achievement of Prof DR Purohit, adjunct faculty in the Department of Folk and Performing Arts Centre, who has recently been selected for the prestigious National Sangeet Natak Academy Award in the domain of Folk Music and Theatre for 2021. Prof Nautiyal recalled the contribution of Chief Guest Dr Rajiv Kumar to the Indian Himalayan Central Universities (IHCUC). IHCUC accomplished successfully the task of preparing five thematic reports.

Listing the achievements of the University, the VC said that the University has student strength of 13,315, out of which 87% are from Uttarakhand and 13% from other states. The University successfully implemented the New Education Policy and also participated in Central University Combined Entrance Examination (CUCET) for the first time as per the mandate of NEP. The language lab of the University will also offer proficiency crash courses in Garhwali, Kumaoni, English and German languages from this academic session. As a part of academic efforts, the University organised web lectures, conferences, workshops, celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ek Bharat Shrestra Bharat, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and celebration of various days, etc., by bringing experts of national and international repute.

She added that, in 2021, for the first time, the university was given the responsibility of conducting UPSC exams. The University recruited 81 new faculties and promoted 159 faculty members under the Career Advancement Scheme from 2019 to 2022. During 2020-2022, 46 non-teaching employees were also promoted. The University also established a Dr Ambedkar Centre under the scheme of Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, for providing free coaching to SC category aspirants for civil services examinations. Prof Nautiyal announced that the University has started preparation for NAAC accreditation for 3rd Cycle and also for assessing lapses in NIRF ranking. A cell has been established to organise activities to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Year.

Chief Guest Dr. Rajiv Kumar said that learning should not and in any case does not stop with being a fulltime student – it should continue throughout one’s life and faculty members should be exemplars and role models for the students. He claimed that India is on the cusp of major historical change that will take it inexorably towards raising its share in the global economy commensurate with the share of world population. India is facing the challenges of growing exponentially and also becoming greener exponentially. This needed jobs to grow exponentially. He emphasised that entrepreneurship, frugal consumption habits that respect nature, are India’s strength. The responsibility of making the 21 st century India’s century lies squarely on the students and on the faculty.

“You are surely liberated from the colonial mindset and have the ambitions and capabilities to build glorious structures on these strong foundations,” he declared. He also emphasised the need to recognise that India has a unique past and indeed a unique set of current challenges but also a unique set of strengths.

Chancellor Dr Yogendra Narain reminded that India has come a long way since Independence. Relinquishing the colonial mind-set should start from the University level. He also emphasised the role of teachers in promoting this mission and urged teachers to teach history from the Indian perspective. He said the Indian economy needs to grow at 8-10 percent rate to achieve a 5 trillion dollar economy and it is also important to generate employment opportunities in the process. He hailed the New Education Policy for giving to excel to each student in his/her field of interest and provides autonomy for the institutions. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the Registrar.

Prof RC Bhatt, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Dr Ajay Kumar Khanduri, Registrar; Prof MM Semwal, Convener, media cell; Prof YP Raiwani, Convener, 10th Convocation; students, teachers and non-teaching staff were present at the ceremony.