10th Edition of ‘Shaheed Memorial Cricket Tournament’ begins at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Jan: UPES inaugurated the 10th edition of the annual Shaheed Memorial Cricket Tournament under Project Naman, here, on Sunday. Launched in 2020, Project Naman pays tribute to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces and financially supports their families. This year, the project will support the family of the late Lance Naik Ruchin Rawat, who attained martyrdom during the anti-terror ‘Operation Trinetra’ in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Hailing from Kunigar Bichli village in Chamoli, the thirty-year-old hero served in the 9 Para Rashtriya Rifles. He joined the Army at the age of 17 in 2009 and is survived by his parents, his wife, Veer Nari Kalpana Rawat (24 years old), and their son, Vivek Rawat (5 years old).

Project Naman aims to provide Rs 500,000, a job opportunity for one family member, and free education to the kin of the martyr. The tournament commenced on 7 January, 2024, and was inaugurated by Dr Sunil Rai, Chancellor, UPES, and Dr Ram Sharma, Vice-Chancellor.

Eight teams, including UPES Blue, MDDA, Agriculture Department, Irrigation Department, Pay Jal Nigam, School Education Department, UJVNL, and Jal Sansthan will be competing in the tournament. The final match is scheduled for 16 January.

Project Naman is an extension of the Shaheed Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament, an annual event conceptualised in the year 2014. Organised on a no-profit basis, this tournament receives significant sponsorship from UPES and its staff, while participating teams also contribute voluntarily. UPES embodies a philosophy of being a purpose-driven university, and through Project Naman and several other CSR initiatives, it continues to make an impact in the community.