10th South Asia Hakuakai Karate Championship held in Meerut

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MEERUT, 4 Aug: Japan Karate Do Hakuakai India conducted the two-day 10th South Asia Hakuakai Karate Championship at Bravura Gold five-star hotel, Meerut City.

As many as 225 players participated from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan along with international team participation from Bangladesh (12) and Nepal (18). The Meerut team came first, Ludhiana, second, Amritsar, third and Tamilnadu, fourth.

The winners will represent the Indian Hakuakai Karate team at the “World Hakuakai Karate Championship Tokyo-2022” that is going to be held in Tokyo, Japan, on 18-19 September at the Azusawa Gymnasium in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo.

Satish Sharma, Bollywood actor and social activist from Uttarakhand was the Chief Guest. He presented certificates and medals to all the winners. Sharma motivated and congratulated all the participants and conveyed his blessings to the team selected for the “World Hakuakai Karate Championship Tokyo-2022”. He also praised the organisers for holding such a grand event.

Shihan Siraj Ahmad, President and Chief Instructor, JKH-INDIA, along with Puneet Dixit, Secretary General, JKH-INDIA (President, Organising Committee), Mohd Zahid, Jt Secretary, Organising Committee, Monu Mehra, Jt Secretary, Organising Committee and Aleem Shah, Chief Coordinator, Organising Committee were among those present, along with WKF, AKF & KIO qualified Judges and Referees.

Dr Ishrat Bharti, theatre activist VK Dobhal and journalist Mohd Asad Khan were also present on the occasion.