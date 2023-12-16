11 more BJP leaders given Lal Battis

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 15 Dec: The government has handed out Lal Batti responsibilities to 10 more BJP leaders and also to Devendra Bhasin. Some more BJP leaders are likely to be given Lal Batti posts in the near future according to highly placed sources. Chandi Prasad Bhatt has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Frontier Areas Monitoring Council. Vinod Uniyal has been appointed as the Vice President of the State Level Women Entrepreneurship Council.
Dr Devendra Bhasin has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of Uttarakhand State Higher Education Upgradation Committee, while Vishwas Dawar has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council. Shyamveer Saini has been given responsibility as the Vice-Chairman of the state level Sugarcane Development Advisory Committee. Rajkumar has been appointed as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Horticulture Development Council. Deepak Mehra has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Advisory Committee. Vinay Rohila has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Advisory Committee. Uttam Dutt has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Uttarakhand Fisheries Development Agency. Dinesh Arya has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of Uttarakhand State Level Drinking Water Monitoring Council. Ganesh Bhandari has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of the state level Minor Irrigation Advisory Committee.