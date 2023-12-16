11 more BJP leaders given Lal Battis

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Dec: The government has handed out Lal Batti responsibilities to 10 more BJP leaders and also to Devendra Bhasin. Some more BJP leaders are likely to be given Lal Batti posts in the near future according to highly placed sources. Chandi Prasad Bhatt has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Frontier Areas Monitoring Council. Vinod Uniyal has been appointed as the Vice President of the State Level Women Entrepreneurship Council.