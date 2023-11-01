115 patients benefit from Free Health Camp held by Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pauri, 31 Oct: A free health camp was organised in Dudharakhal, Pauri Garhwal, by the Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant. A total of 115 patients benefited from this camp. Patients received free check-ups and medications.

The free health camp was organised by the Community Medicine Department of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), in collaboration with Himalayan Sanjeevani Clinic and Gauri Himalayan School of Science and Technology, located in Pauri Garhwal.

Patients began arriving at the camp early in the morning. Dr Neha Sharma from the Community Medicine Department conducted health check-ups of women and also provided information about the importance of hygiene. She also distributed sanitary napkins to the women. Dr Harsh Priyadarshi from the Orthopedics Department educated patients about knee and shoulder exercises. Dr Shitabh Sharma explained diseases related to the eyes and their prevention. Dr Mohit Dhaundiyal provided health advice to patients suffering from various health issues.

The Gram Pradhan, Vipin Dhasmana, praised the organisation for providing the free camp. Patients in the hilly region benefit significantly from having preliminary examinations and treatment available locally, as they would otherwise have to travel to the city.

Approximately 115 patients benefited from the free health camp, including 90 women and 25 men. Besides free health check-ups, patients also received free medicines. The arrangements for bringing and dropping off the patients were also provided free of cost. In the management of the free health camp, Medical Social Worker Aradhana, Pharmacist Shailesh Bhatt, nursing staff Shivangi Chauhan, Dr Manya Sarwal, Dr Neha, and MSc Epidemiology students Adarsh Jakhmola and Rahul Negi, among others, provided support.