11th IMI Meet of Mountain States begins today

Dehradun, 21 Mar: The Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), with the support of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Uttarakhand Council of Science & Technology (UCOST), is organising the 11th Meet of the Mountain States (MoMS) on 22 March, coinciding with International Water Day. The theme of the event is “Water Resources in the Himalaya – Disaster Resilience and Reduction”. The MoMS is an annual event of IMI that brings together policymakers, elected representatives, partners of IMI, and other relevant agencies to jointly work on priority actions related to key mountain issues.

MoMS 2024 will inform policymakers about the need for greater mountain sensitivity of policies on disaster and the allocation of appropriate financial resources to mitigate the collateral and multi-sectoral long-term damage.

The event is taking place at JRD Boutique Luxury Hotel in New Delhi and will include inaugural session- “Geo Hydrology of the Himalaya and Disasters’’ along with two technical sessions – “Linkage between Himalayan geology, river system disaster and disaster response” and “Management of water in IHR, evidence based DRR and way forward” with experts from elected representatives of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), key policymakers, government department representatives, academia, researchers, and IMI members.

The conference will be attended by Dr Eklabya Sharma, Padma Shri awardee, (Strategic Advisor &

Distinguished Fellow, ATREE), Representative from Ministry of Jal Shakti, Dr Durgesh Pant (Director General, Uttarakhand Council of Science & Technology), Arvind Mehta (ex-Member Secretary, 15 Finance Commission), Dr PK Joshi (Chairperson, Special Centre for Disaster Research (SCDR), JNU), Prof Arun Kansal (Vice Chancellor, TERI), Dr Smriti Basnett (Deputy Director, DCCC), Representative from State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), The Club of Rome, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), GIZ, KFW Development Bank, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong, Delhi University, Dhuri Foundation, LEAD India, GB Pant Institute, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Dr YS Parmar University, CEEW, IORA Ecological Solutions Pvt Ltd, representative of Government from Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, all IHR State Student Unions, State Chapters of IMI, Researchers, Academia and members of Integrated Mountain Initiative.