12 women awarded Tilu Rauteli Awards

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday participated in the State Level Tilu Rauteli and Anganwadi Workers Award at IRDT Auditorium, Dehradun as the Chief Guest. In the program, 12 women and adolescent girls of the state, who have done excellent work in various fields, were honored with Tilu Rauteli Awards. Apart from this, 35 women in the field of Anganwadi were given the State Level Anganwadi Workers Award.

In his address, LtGeneral Singh said that the women power of Devbhoomi has the capacity that is capable of dealing with every possible challenge with determination. He said that women in Uttarakhand have got a different boon from God. They are capable of bringing about a revolution of change with their passion and ability. The Governor said that the most powerful and capable members of our family are our women.

The Governor said that women empowerment and girl child education and welfare is at the top of his mission. He said that women here have amazing potential, by helping them through technical, infrastructure facilities, a new revolution can be brought in the economy of Uttarakhand. He called upon the women to join the new technologies, digital mediums to take the business of Uttarakhand from local to global.

He asked the women to empower themselves by taking lessons from the heroine Tilu Rauteli, who was born on the soil of Uttarakhand. The Governor said that Tilu Rauteli’s spirit of valor and sacrifice inspires us. He said that many heroines like Tilu Rauteli have been born, we should take the great works of all of them to the people.

Lt-General Singh said that on his visit to hilly areas, he got a chance to see and experience the works of women power of Uttarakhand. This proved that mother power is making us prosperous here. He said that he has been immensely impressed by the work of ASHA, Anganwadi and Self Help Groups. Congratulating all the women who were honored, the Governor said that they are an inspiration for other women as well. Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya was also present in this program.