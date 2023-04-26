135 fresh Covid cases reported in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Apr: Uttarakhand continues to report a high number of fresh Covid cases over the past two weeks. In the past 24 hours, 135 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the state, maximum being reported from Derhadun at 72. During the same period, 129 recoveries were also reported, even as the total number of active Corona cases stood at 307 in the state. As against the figure of 72 reported from Dehradun, Haridwar has reported only 1 case in past 24 hours. 25 cases of Corona were reported from Nainital district in past 24 hours, 10 from Rudraprayag and 7 from Uttarkashi. 3 cases were reported from Udham Singh Nagar, 4 each from Champawat and Pauri Garhwal, 2 each from Tehri Garhwal and Chamoli, 3 from Pithoragarh, and 1 each from Almora and Bageshwar.

As against the total number of 365 samples sent for testing in Dehradun district, only 148 samples were collected and sent for testing in Haridwar during past 24 hours, 125 samples were sent for testing in Nainital, 154 in Udham Singh Nagar and 53 in Tehri Garhwal. 40 samples were collected and sent for testing in Rudraprayag and 32 in Uttarkashi. 6 samples were sent for testing in Pithoragarh and only 2 in Almora.

No fresh deaths were reported in the state due to Corona in past 24 hours.