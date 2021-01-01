136 Graphic Era students find placements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Dec: Graphic Era, which witnessed substantial placements during the lockdown, has started gaining momentum. The country’s leading company has selected 136 students from Graphic Era. Renowned company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has selected 117 students from Graphic Era.

These include students from Graphic Era Deemed University as well as Graphic Era Hill University Dehradun and Bhimtal Campuses. As many as 19 students have received placement offers from other companies.

TCS has offered packages ranging from Rs 3.40 lakhs to Rs 7.50 lakhs to the selected students. The package of Rs 7.50 lakh has been bagged by 8 students from Graphic Era Deemed University, 2 from Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun Campus, and 1 from Bhimtal campus. In addition to this, TCS has offered placements to 71 students of Graphic Era Deemed University, 26 from Graphic Era Hill University Dehradun Campus and 9 students of Bhimtal campus. These include final year students from BTech Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, EC, EEE, Civil, IT, SCA, and MSc.IT.

Hitachi, a Japanese-origin company, selected Deepak Singh of Graphic Era Deemed University and Kumari Priya of Graphic Era Hill University on a package of Rs 6.50 lakh. Deepak is a student of BTech CS and Priya is a student of MCA. Indian Express selected Richa Sharma of Graphic Era Hill University for placement on a package of Rs 5 lakh, while ACS Solution hired 6 students of BTech, MTech and BSc Microbiology from Biotech Department. Hanu Software offered placements to 10 students from Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill University, who’ll get Rs 3-4lakh per annum.