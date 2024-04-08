1,365 booths are critical, 809 are vulnerable in U’khand: Jogdande

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 5 Apr: Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, held a media briefing at the Secretariat today where he shared that instructions have been given by the Election Commission of India to identify critical and vulnerable booths.
Jogdande informed that in Uttarakhand, 1,365 booths have been identified as critical while 809 booths have been identified as vulnerable. The category of vulnerable booths includes those booths in which some incident has taken place during elections in the past, which involves a criminal case. Any booth where any serious incident or crime has taken place due to which the elections have been disrupted is considered to be vulnerable. In addition, any booths where in the last election, voting percentage has been recorded to be below 10 percent is also considered to be critical as well as vulnerable according to the parameters set by the Election Commission of India. Those booths in which more than 90 percent voting took place last year and out of which more than 75 percent voting was in favour of a single candidate, are also identified in the category of critical booths. If more people than the average have used documents other than EPIC at a booth on the polling day, then that booth is also marked as a critical booth. The process of identification of critical and vulnerable booths is done through Sector Officer and Sector Police Officer.
Additional Chief Electoral Officer said that police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed to take special care of the identified vulnerable booths. Deployment of micro observers at critical booths, arrangements for webcasting and videography, arrangements for additional polling teams are being made. The most critical booths in the state are 344 found in Haridwar district, 278 in Dehradun district and 158 in Udham Singh Nagar. The most vulnerable booths are 243 found in Dehradun, 229 in Udham Singh Nagar and 201 in Nainital district. The number of critical and vulnerable booths in all the districts may be more or less according to their geographical conditions.