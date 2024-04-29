14th Foundation Day of Graphic Era Hill University celebrated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 April: The 14th Foundation Day of Graphic Era Hill University was celebrated with great enthusiasm, here. Graphic Era Group Vice Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala said that creating one’s identity as a professional is not enough, being an excellent human being is equally important. The real success is contributing to the betterment of society.

After inaugurating the Foundation Day event, Vice Chairperson, Rakhi Ghanshala in her message said that the journey of Graphic Era Hill University is one of success. Students receiving annual packages of more than Rs 83 lakhs are proof of the hard work and dedication done by the whole team during this journey. She said that laboratories with world’s newest technologies, world class faculty and the environment inspire to keep moving forward and creating something new.

While mentioning that Graphic Era’s management risked their lives and helped others during Covid, saving more than 50 thousand people from the virus and providing them food, etc. Rakhi Ghanshala said that during the times of disasters in the state, Graphic Era has always been the first to come forward and provide aid to the victims. Actually, the students who possess the feelings of empathy to feel the pain of others and the passion to help everyone in need are behind this. These vital feelings make them better persons. Today, Graphic Era’s alumni are working in more than 40 countries across the globe. They are creating their own identity as skilled professionals and better human beings because they are sensitive people who feel happiness by making others happy.

The Vice Chairperson honoured faculty and staff members for their distinct works in the last 10 years. These included Dr Subhash Gupta, Dr Dibyahash Bordoloi, Dr Mahesh Manchanda, Dr Ajay Sharma, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr Deepak Kholiya, Dr Bindu Agarwal, Dr Sweta Chauhan along with 68 others.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof R Gowri, while addressing the Foundation Day celebration, said that there were many hurdles in the journey of the university. Faculty members and students have played a vital role in its success. Research papers, patents, blood donation, campaigns during natural disasters and cultural achievements are included in the university’s many accomplishments. Speakers at the event said that under the guidance of Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala, everyone gets inspired to prioritise new innovations and development while progressing in life.

Team Devasthali of Pragya Thapliyal, Atulya Bhatt, Aditi Uniyal, Raj Kunwar, etc., with their Garhwali Dance; Srishti Dhasmana, Deepak Jaldi and Priyanshu Kunwar’s songs; Pratibha’s classical dance and Vishwas’ flute boxing received applause during the event. Before this, a film on the university’s achievements, and Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola’s message were screened.

Rakhi Ghanshala also inaugurated the newsletter Graphic Insight of Media and Mass Communication Department. Faculty member Nupur Dubey convened the event. Registrar Dr Arvind Dhar, Dean, Agriculture, Dr Mukesh Kumar Nautiyal along with HODs, faculty members, staff and students were present at the event.