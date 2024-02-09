15 PCS officers promoted by Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: The Uttarakhand Government has finally issued orders promoting 15 PCS officers of the State Cadre.

A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting was held in January to mull on the promotion. Of the 15 PCS officers who have been promoted, 12 were promoted in the grade pay of Rs 8900 and 3 PCS officers have been promoted in the grade pay of Rs 7600. The orders have been issued after the approval of the Chief Minister in this regard.

The promotion orders have been issued under signatures of Additional Secretary, Personnel, Karmendra Singh. Three officers have now been promoted from the grade pay of 6600 to the grade pay of 7600. They include Arvind Pandey, the topper of his batch, while the other two are Krishna Kumar Mishra and Pyarelal Shah.

Those 12 PCS officers who have been promoted from grade pay of Rs 8700 to 8,900 include Bansilal Rana, Jeevan Singh Nagnyal, Girdhari Singh, Narendra Kuriyal, Chandra Singh Dharamshatu, Pratap Shah, Harak Singh Rawat, Bhagwat Kishore Mishra and Ramdutt Paliwal.

Sources added that after the promotions on these posts, some more promotions of PCS officers are due and are expected soon. The promotions in some cases are delayed in view of court cases related to them. Some PCS Officers had challenged the promotion of other officers on grounds of seniority.

