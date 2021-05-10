169 Covid patients identified in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 9 May: As many as 169 corona infected patients were identified here, today. Of these, 154 corona infected patients tested positive through RT PCR tests from 2 to 5 May, and 15 were positive in antigen tests.

All infected people have been isolated by the health department and the administration has provided to them corona kits provided by the health department. Ten Containment Zones were also created today. All have been instructed by the administration to follow the rules of the Containment Zone.

Earlier, on Saturday, cases were filed by the Mussoorie Police against 29 people for violating the rules. Mussoorie Kotwal Devendra Aswal said that he was constantly inspecting the Containment Zone and all the residents had been warned of punitive action if they violated the rules.

SDM, Mussoorie, Manish Kumar said that the safety chain could not be broken, so the government and administration were constantly urging people to follow the rules.