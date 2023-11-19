1724 degrees including 36 gold medals and 32 doctorate degrees awarded

Grand Convocation 2023 held at Uttaranchal University

Dehradun 18 Nov: A grand celebration of the third convocation of the university was organised today at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Uttaranchal University. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was present as the Chief Guest.

On his arrival at the University, first of all, the Governor was given a Guard of Honor by the 29th UK NCC Battalion of the University, after which he offered floral tributes to the Param Vir Chakra winners at the Shaurya Wall of the University.

The inauguration ceremony of the program was organised in pure Indian tradition and costumes. The convocation procession entered the venue of the convocation amid loud Swasti recitation by the Acharyas. As per tradition, the Registrar of the University led the procession while the Chief Guest entered at the end. The entire atmosphere became devotional due to the Vedic mantras recited by the Acharyas. The ceremony was started by the Governor, with the lighting of the lamp. University Chancellor Jitendra Joshi welcomed the Chief Guest with a bouquet and presented him a memento.

On this occasion, a report related to the progress and achievements of the university was presented by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Dharam Buddhi. He said that in this ceremony, degrees were given to 1724 students including 32 doctorate degrees and 36 gold medals. More than 11000 students from 13 countries of the world and all the states of the country are taking education through regular and 5000 students through online medium. More than 400 teachers at national and international level are leading in the field of research and innovation, while 5 teachers have been placed in the category of 2 percent top scientists of the world by Stanford University, America. Last year, 1500 high quality research papers were published by the teachers of the university. The University organized more than 200 placement drives and in a short period provided more than 65 Judicial Officers to the country and Judge Advocates to the Armed Forces of India. Getting A+ in the assessment done by UGC (NAAC) and now getting 2nd position in India and 34th position in the world in the world level ranking in Yuri were special achievements. Last year, the university gave scholarships worth Rs 35.85 crore to various categories of beneficiaries. 432 patents, 92 copyrights, 4 designs, 1 trade mark were published while 57 patents and 71 copyrights have been granted. More than 200 patents including remediation through AI were developed by students. In this sequence, a grant of Rs 22 lakh was given by MSMEs to the students to develop business ideas. The university received 22 projects worth Rs 8.5 crore from the Central Government and State Government.

The Governor said in his address that the Guard of Honor and tribute to the Param Vir Chakra winners by the NCC students of the university is no less than the best honor of life. Congratulating the degree students, he said that they are now entering a new era of career from where responsibilities begin. He said that in the present scenario, by coordinating technology and cultural values, students can not only achieve big goals with their patience, hard work, dedication and passion but can also make significant contribution towards nation building. He exhorted the students to always be ready for challenges, become job creators and play an active and leading role in making India a world leader. He said that technology is absolutely essential for a self-reliant, best and leading India. He advised the students to adopt simplicity, humility, innocence and compassion.

In the evening, an alumni meet was organized in the university in which former students shared their experiences and achievements.

Addressing the students, the Governor emphasized facing challenges with honesty and dedication, contributing to the nation’s progress. He encouraged the youth to lead and shape the dreams of ‘New India’ with determination.

Lt-General Singh expressed confidence that India, with its knowledge and capabilities, can reach the pinnacle of global excellence. He urged the youth to create employment opportunities and contribute to the nation’s prosperity. Emphasising the importance of education, he highlighted the role of educational institutions in guiding and inspiring the youth.

The Governor commended Uttarakhand University for its achievements and development as a significant center. He acknowledged the university’s contributions through innovations and research that will yield fruitful results for Uttarakhand and India.

In the ceremony, the Governor also unveiled the English version of Chancellor Jitendra Joshi’s autobiography, ‘Dhairya Path.’

Prominent figures, including Chancellor Shri Jitendra Joshi, Pro-Chancellor Rajesh Bahuguna, Registrar Anuj Rana, and members of the university’s governing and academic bodies, attended the event.

Those present on the occasion were Vice Chairperson Anuradha Joshi, Vice President Prof Satbir Sehgal, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Director Ankita Joshi, Registrar Dr Anuj Rana, Rajeev Sharma, Jagdish Joshi, Prof Pradeep Suri, Prof Ajay Singh, Prof SD Pandey, Prof MP Singh, Prof Sonal Sharma, Prof Shravan Kumar, Prof Poonam Rawat, Prof Vikas Jakhmola, Prof Manish Badoni, Prof. Ramesh Pathak, Prof Tilotma Singh, Dr Satish Kumar, Prof Kartikey Gaur, Prof Amit Bhatt, Prof Rajesh Singh, KB Pokhriyal, Manoj Dhyani, Iqbal Singh Sahwney, Dr Ramveer Tanwar, Anubhuti Dhyani, Shubham Joshi and hundreds of students.