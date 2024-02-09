18th USSTC inaugurated by Bhagat Singh Koshyari

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: The 18th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress ( USSTC ) began on Thursday with a distinguished groups of dignitaries gracing the inaugural ceremony.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari , former Governor of Maharashtra and former CM of Uttarakhand, was the Chief Guest.

Others included Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST, Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Environmentalist, Prof Om Prakash Singh Negi, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University, Dr Dipankar Banerjee, Director of ARIES, Prof Diwan Singh Rawat, Vice Chancellor of Nainital University, and DP Uniyal, Joint Director of UCOST.

Dr Hem Chandra Pandey, Vice Chancellor of HNB Uttarakhand Medical Education University, and Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh Rawat were also present with many other vice-chancellors and educators.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasizing the significance of the 18th USSTC in fostering an ecosystem in Haldwani and promoting traditional knowledge and Vedic sciences.

Prof Surekha Dangwal shed light on the structure and research methodology of Indian knowledge systems, while Dr Anil Prakash Joshi discussed the relevance of research in bridging the gap between economy and ecology.

The ceremony also witnessed the release of abstract books unveiling research works presented at the 18th USSTC .

Koshyari shared insights on the National Education Policy (NEP) followed by a special video message from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulating UCOST for promoting Bharatiya Gyan Vigyan.

The inaugural function concluded with a vote of thanks from DP Uniyal.

Following the inauguration, the event continued with a keynote session by Dr I Dipankar Banerjee presenting India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya L1.

The day featured plenary sessions discussing Bharatiya Gyan Vigyan Parampara, indigenous knowledge systems, spirituality, and science, as well as an educators’ conclave on perspectives for NEP 2020. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to engage in discussions with actor Dalip Tahil during a “Heart to Heart” session.

There were also technical sessions which went on parallelly throughout the day including agricultural science, biochemistry, biotechnology, microbiology, home science, earth science, and more.

The event also featured 51 exhibitors, including rural individuals, NGOs, SHGs, academic institutions, and government organizations such as IIRS, DEAL, DRDO, and TECHNO HUB.

The first day concluded with a cultural program performed by the participating students.