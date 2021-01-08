194 students placed in Cognizant from Graphic Era University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: American-origin IT company, Cognizant has selected 194 students from Graphic Era University. These students have been selected through virtual campus placements. Cognizant has offered packages ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh to these students.

Those selected for placement in Cognizant include students of Graphic Era Deemed University as well as students of Graphic Era Hill University from Dehradun and Bhimtal campuses. Even before receiving their degrees, the students are pleased after getting this opportunity to shape their future by going to a renowned organisation.

Cognizant has selected 119 students of Graphic Era Deemed University for placement. The maximum number, 90 students are from BTech CSE branch. This company has selected 15 students from MCA. Other selected students are from BTech IT, BTech EC, BTech Mechanical, BTech Civil and Biotech.

Cognizant has offered placements to 56 students from Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun campus, and 19 from Bhimtal Campus. The maximum number of 51 students is from BTech CSE. BTech Mechanical, Civil, EC, MTech and MCA students from Graphic Era Hill have also got placements in this organisation.