1st Aastha Special Train to Ayodhya flagged off from Doon Rly Station

Dehradun, 22 Feb: The first Aastha Special Train to Ayodhya was flagged off from Dehradun Railway Station by former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, here, today. A large number of Dehradun residents including a significant number of BJP workers are travelling to Ayodhya in the train to have darshan and offer prayers at the newly reconsecrated Ramlala Temple there.

In all, 1074 travellers, most of them pilgrims departed in the train. Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah jointly flagged off the train. An atmosphere of enthusiasm was seen among the travellers when it departed. The train will reach Ayodhya Cantt at 2:55 a.m. tomorrow. After this, the passengers will reach Ram Janmabhoomi by buses from the station. After having darshan of Ramlala in Ayodhya, the pilgrims will also be taken on a tour to other temples. After Ayodhya Darshan, the train will leave from Ayodhya Cantt for Doon at 12:40 p.m. on 24 February and will reach Doon at 2:40 p.m., the next day.