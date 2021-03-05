1st Anniversary of ITAT Circuit Bench celebrated in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: The Dehradun Circuit Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal completed its first anniversary this week. The first physical hearing of the Bench after Covid Pandemic was held over three days from 3 to 5 March.

The President of the ITAT, retired Justice PP Bhat, former Justice of Gujarat and Jharkhand High Courts, presided over the hearings along with the Vice President, GS Pannu, at the circuit bench.

Also present were the Members of the Tribunal, Sudhanshu Srivastava and Prashaant Maharishi.

To mark the 1st Anniversary of the setting up of the Bench in Dehradun and also to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and 1st Anniversary of the ITATPA UK, a felicitation function was organised by ITAT Practitioners Association of Uttarakhand, here at Antara.

President of ITAT Justice PP Bhatt, the Chief Guest, spoke about the functioning of the bench and bringing justice to the doorstep of the citizens of UK and about the proposed changes in the functioning of ITAT as envisaged in the Budget 21. Justice PP Bhatt in his statement congratulated The Circuit Bench Dehradun was completion of 1 year.

He also reminded that, due to Covid-19, physical hearings could not happen, but the Bench was conducting hearings online. He also hoped that, in the near future, the Circuit Bench could be replaced by a permanent Bench depending upon the quantum of cases.

Members Pannu, Srivastava and Mehrishi of ITAT were present on the occasion. Justice BS Verma, Chairman, State Police Complaint Authority, was the Guest of Honour. Deep Srivastava, Aviation Advisor to the CM, and his wife, were also present on the occasion.

Hemant K Arora, President of the Association, presided over the function and felicitated the visiting dignitaries. Also present were senior Chartered Accountants and Lawyers among others, CAs Alok Jain, SK Matta, Secretary, ITATPA UK, Naresh Narang, Jeetan Nagpal, Naveen Gupta, Sanjay Arora, Kamal Nagpal and Lovesh Kalra, and Advocates Anubhav Jain, Pavitra H Arora, Himanshu Kothari, Akshay Agarwal and Sankalp Malik. ONGC was represented by P Rustagi and Naresh Kumar. Income Tax Department representatives present were NC Upadhya, AS Rana and Thakur Singh. Additional Commissioners of IT also participated in the proceedings. The event was also witnessed by guests from Haldwani, Haridwar and Rishikesh.