1st consignment of Covid-19 vaccines arrives in Doon, will reach districts today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jan: Health Secretary Amit Negi held a press conference today to brief media on the Covid-19 vaccination programme scheduled to begin in the state on 16 January.

He revealed that 1,13,000 doses of the SII Covid vaccine had been received. The vaccine was brought by a Spice Jet Aircraft, this afternoon, from Mumbai.

Under the cold chain protocol, the vaccine has been stored in the walk-in cooler at the State Central Medical Storehouse. The distribution of the vaccine to the district and regional vaccine storehouses began in the evening and would reach by tomorrow morning. It would reach the remote areas by tomorrow afternoon.

Of the doses obtained, 1640 would be administered to 1640 central health unit workers. 3450 to the Armed Forces Medical Services and 1,07, 530 to the state’s government and private health workers. As such, 1,12, 620 doses would be distributed today.

Negi added that all the transport vehicles from the districts had reached the capital. Each of these would be escorted by a police vehicle. An equal number of auto-disposable syringes was also being provided. Every beneficiary would be provided a vaccination card, which had also been arranged.

The next consignment of vaccines is expected to arrive soon. The vaccination drive would take place in a phased manner, with health workers receiving it on 16 January.