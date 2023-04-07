1st Convocation of SGRR University to be held on 11 Apr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Apr: The First Convocation of the Shri Guru Ram Rai University will be held on 11 April. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will be the Guest of Honour.

Among the main speakers on the occasion will be MLA, Dharampur, Vinod Chamoli.

In the Convocation, as many as 5,386 students of the university will be awarded degrees, out of which 215 meritorious students will be honoured with Gold Medals. On the other hand, 34 researchers will be awarded PhDs. Four students of the university will be honoured with Chancellor Trophies.

This was stated by Registrar of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Dr Ajay Kumar Khanduri, here, today.

Dr Khanduri added that SGRR University will honour two outstanding personalities with DLit honorary degrees. The first is Sumit Prajapati. Sumit Prajapati is the founder of Jagatbandhu Sewa Trust. He has made a significant contribution to organising regular Eye Check-up Camps leading to eye operations and Voluntary Blood Donation Camps in remote and hill areas of Uttarakhand and West UP. Even on the day of his wedding, Sumit Prajapati donated blood and presented an ideal example before society. This motivated his bride, also, and she also donated blood on the wedding day.

The second recipient would be Sandeep Gupta, a social worker running an awareness movement under the ‘Ann Bachao Movement’. With his slogan, ‘Utna He lo thali mein, vyarth na jaye thali mein’, is taking the humane message of judicious use of food among the masses. Sandeep Gupta frequently reaches marriages and other parties and appeals to the people to not to waste any food.