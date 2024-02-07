1st Surjit Das Memorial Lecture to be held at Doon Library on 8 Feb

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Feb: The First Surjit Das Memorial Lecture is being organised by the Doon Library and Research Centre on 8 February. Well-known linguist and writer Professor Ganesh Devy will speak on the topic, ‘The Making of India as a Linguistic Civilisation’. This lecture will be held on Thursday, February 8 at 4:00 pm in the auditorium of the institute.

The late Surjit Kishore Das was one of the founders of the Doon Library and Research Centre. Being an efficient, hardworking and honest administrative officer, Surjit Kishore Das served on many posts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In the last phase of his service, he also was Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand. Das took great pleasure in accumulating all kinds of knowledge and sharing this generously with all.

This memorial lecture will provide a platform to share the views and experiences of experts in specific work areas.