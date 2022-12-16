2-day Conference on ‘Digital Humanities’ begins at UPES

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Dec: The School of Liberal Studies at UPES invited eminent research scholars and experts from the leading Universities across the World to talk about Digital Humanities, its interdisciplinary approach and the scope and relevance in the Indian context at its Knowledge Acres Campus, Kandoli.

Dr Roland Greene, Director, Stanford Humanities Centre, and holder of the Anthony P Meier Family Professorship in Humanities, chaired one of the sessions at this conference. His contribution to Digital Humanities is globally recognised.

Dr John Regan, Lecturer in Literature Digital and the Creative Industries at Royal Holloway, University of London, also chaired one of the sessions.

Dr Arjun Ghosh (IIT Delhi) and Dr Vinayak Das Gupta (Shiv Nadar University) also chaired different sessions and shared their valuable expertise in the area of Digital Humanities.

Research is the focus area of UPES and its research strategy is futuristic. This conference is a successful step towards their vision.

Dr Kayla Shipp (Yale University), Dr Kate Elswit (University of London), Dr Nirmala Menon (IIT Indore), Dr Mats Fridlund (University of Gothenburg), Dr Maya Dodd (Flame University), Dr Padmini Ray Murray (Independent Researcher, Design Beku), Dr David J Wrisley (NYU, Abu Dhabi), Dr Stuart Dunn (King’s College, London), Dr Catherine Clarke (MIT, USA), Saurabh Shanu (UPES), Abhishek Dwivedi (UPES) and Dr Sakshi Chanana (UPES) were the speakers at this Conference.

The conference was organised by Dr Shubhashish Gangopadhyay (Dean, School of Liberal Studies), Dr Atri Nautiyal (Associate Dean), Dr Sunil Rai (Vice Chancellor), Dr Sakshi Chanana, Dr Asha Kaushik, Dr Mriduchhanda Chattopadhyay, Dr Uday Bhaskar Sharma, Dr Awadh Pratap Singh, Dr Charusheel Tripathi, Dr Kaynat Kazi and Bharti Singh.