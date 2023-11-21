2-Day International Conference on ‘Holistic Natural Medicine’ held at Patanjali University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: A two-day international conference held at Patanjali University concluded with a flow of knowledge.

Swami Ramdev emphasised the significance of natural healing alongside Yoga and Ayurveda. Acharya Balkrishna highlighted the need for evolution in healthcare services over time.

In a joint initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, National Yoga and Natural Medicine Research Council, National Institute of Natural Medicine, and Patanjali University, the two-day international conference on “Holistic Natural Medicine for Overall Health” concluded successfully.

On the second day, Swami Ramdev, Chancellor of Patanjali University, expressed equal reverence for natural medicine as for yoga and Ayurveda. He explained the holistic impact of natural healing on both the disease and the entire body. He stressed the global importance of giving due recognition to natural medicine.

Acharya Balkrishna, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of natural medicine practitioners. He urged continuous adaptation and improvement in healthcare services, emphasising the need to validate protocols to showcase this knowledge to the world.

The successful organisation of the conference was attributed to Dr Raghavendra Rao, Director of the Central Research Institute for Yoga and Natural Medicine (CRIYN), by both Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

The closing session involved in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities in the field of natural medicine by experts. Various topics, such as current progress in natural medicine, comprehensive pain management, and the role of natural medicine in public health, were explored in panel discussions.

The conference concluded with Dr Kuldeep Singh’s presentation on the traditional knowledge of yoga in Indian dentistry, and Dr Rudra Bhandari’s research on “Traditional Sutrikarana for the Management of COVID-19: Systematic Review and Analysis.”

The event also featured a poster exhibition showcasing attractive posters based on natural medicine by students of Patanjali University. The winners of the poster competition were Neha P Sagonkar (First), Srinivas and Swami Paramarthadev (Second), and Dr Kanak Soni (Third).

Swami Ramdev felicitated the main speakers, researchers, and participants with commemorative tokens. Dr Toran Singh Chahar, Deputy Director of BNYS, thanked all guests, speakers, researchers, and students for the successful conduct of the conference.