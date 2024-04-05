2-day National Conference on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ to be held at SRHU Jolly Grant

2-day National Conference on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’ to be held at SRHU Jolly...

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: A two-day national conference on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance – Research Priorities and Action Plan’ is being organised at Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU) Jolly Grant.

The conference will be inaugurated on 5 April. More than 150 research scholars and students and more than 150 faculty from across the country have registered.

The national conference is being organised by the Research and Development Cell of SRHU from 5 April. Director, Research and Development Cell, Dr Bindu Dey said that more than 20 national level speakers are participating in the conference. Extensive preparations are being made to make the conference a success in the Adi Kailash Auditorium of the University.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Rama Himalayan University, will be present at the conference. Dr VM Katoch, former Director General of ICMR, will be the Chief Guest.