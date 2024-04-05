2-day Teacher Orientation Programme begins at Pestle Weed School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Apr: To welcome the new academic session 2024-25, the Children’s Academy Association organised a two-day teachers’ orientation programme at The Pestle Weed School, here, to equip teachers with the new methodologies and how to manage the students of Gen Z. The sessions were enriched by the resource persons such as Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal (Retd), Prof (Dr) Harish Chaudhary and Dr JC Pant.

In the inaugural session by Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal on the topic, “Fear of Failure”, he spoke about the fear of the unknown which prevents people from performing. Because of their inhibitions, persons are afraid of coming out of the box. He also cautioned the teachers against avoiding taking calculated risks for achieving new goals. Maj Gen Sabharwal reminded that success is not permanent and failure is never fatal, hence one should keep on trying with perseverance, hard work, planning and consistency.

Prof (Dr) Harish Chaudhary from IIT Delhi elaborated on the topic, “Classroom Management & Social Emotional Learning”. He talked about how to create an inclusive and welcoming classroom environment, how to promote students’ engagement and their excellence, how to build a positive rapport with students, how to treat every child fairly and in a respectful manner. Professor Chaudhary’s detailed presentation showed teachers how to amalgamate these traits into day to day deliberation in the classroom scenario. He also stressed on experiential learning.

Dr JC Pant spoke about “Instructional technology and digital citizenship with diversity, equity and inclusion” covering the following points –

How to conduct online classes on platforms like Zoom and Google Classroom; How to use different digital resources for lesson planning and content delivery; How to develop digital literacy skills in classroom; How to promote ethical use of technology; How to incorporate resources like common sense media into teaching practices; How to understand and embrace Diversity; How to promote inclusion in the classroom.

Dr Prem Kashyap, Chairman, The Pestle Weed School, shared his legacy of success and hard work with the gathering.

The Orientation Programme were attended by all the teachers and administrative staff of Children’s Academy Association.