2 days National Conference on ‘Advances in Plant Science Research’ at Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Nov: 4th Plant science research meet in form of national conference began at Uttaranchal University on 20th November, to be conducted from 2021st November 2021. The conference is jointly organized by PLANTICA, School of applied and Lifesciences, Uttaranchal University, Dehradun & HNBGU. The conference was inaugurated by lightning of lamp by Jitendra Joshi (Chancellor, Uttaranchal University), Dr. Abhishek Joshi Director SA&IT, Dr. Anoop Badoni (Convenor), Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Singh (Co-Convenor & Dean Applied Sciences), Prof. D. S. Chauhan (Dean agriculture HNG Gharwal University), Prof. (Dr.) A. R Karnataka (Vice Chancellor, VCSGUUHF, Bharsar, Uttarakhand, Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Bahuguna (Pro vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University). The inauguration was followed by welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Singh who briefed about the objective of the conference and also mentioned the significance of organizing such scientific meets. Dr. Anoop Badoni in his welcome address extended an official welcome to all dignitaries and extended his best wishes to all participants. Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Bahuguna in his address emphasized how important is to conduct outcome based scientific studies for benefit of society), Prof. (Dr.) AR Karnataka in his address highlighted importance of the contribution of plant and agricultural science studies to benefit all stakeholders. Dr. R. K Arora in his technical session elaborated upon various aspects and potential of aeroponics. Dr. Pooja Kantura provided valuable insight into activities of PLANTICA and delivered the vote of thanks. More than 250 participants were present in the conference from various institutes and Universities. The event was anchored by Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Ramola. On the occasion of the conference a souvenir was also released with 174 research papers. Dr. Nishesh Sharma (Joint organizing secretary), Dr. MP Singh (Dean Agriculture), Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr VK Srivastava and Dr Poonam Negi and other faculty members were present on the occasion. On 21st November poster presentation will be evaluated in which DR M P Bhist and Dr PP Dhyani (Vice chancellor SDS University) are supposed to preside.