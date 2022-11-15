2 die as school bus overturns after collision with truck in Sitarganj

By Our Staff Reporter

Sitarganj, 14 Nov: An accident involving a school bus in Sitarganj in district Udham Singh Nagar, today, killed two and injured more than 20 school children seriously. The school-bus was returning from Nanakmatta on Children’s Day when the accident occurred.

According to the information received, a girl student and a female staff member were killed in the bus. In addition, about 20 to 25 children were also seriously injured, while several other school children suffered minor injuries.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed shock and grief at the accident. He has announced ex-gratia compensation to the kin of those who died.

It is reported that while returning from Nanakmatta, the bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. As soon as the collision took place, the bus overturned on the road. As a result of the accident, a girl student Jyotsna, who was a resident of ward number 2 Azad Nagar, Subhash Colony, Kichha, and teacher Lata Gangwar died in the bus itself. As soon as the accident happened, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. On receipt of information, the Police team reached the spot and took the children to the hospital. There were 58 people in the bus, including seven teachers.

CM Dhami posted a tweet in this respect and wrote, ‘Sad news has been received about the accident of the bus of Vedaram School, Kichha, in Nayagaon Bhatte (Sitarganj). Very sad information has been received about the death of 2 people and injuries to many girl students in the accident. All the injured have been sent by the administration to the nearest hospital for treatment”.

Dhami has also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and for strength to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure free treatment of all the injured along with providing ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has also directed a magisterial inquiry into the accident.