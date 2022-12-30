2 IPS officers including SSP Dehradun promoted By Arun Pratap Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Two IPS officers of the 2009 batch have been given promotion as DIG, while another IPS officer of the 2010 batch has been promoted to the rank of SSP. Their promotions were announced after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) granted approval. Their promotion will become effective from 1 January, next year. Among those promoted as DIG is also Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar. He will now have DIG rank with effect from 1 January. It however remains to be seen how long he will hold charge as Dehradun Police Chief.

There have been other SSPs in Dehradun who were promoted as DIGs but remained in the post for a while.

Sources claim that Kunwar is likely to remain District Police Chief for some months before he is posted out. The other SSP to be promoted as DIG is Dadan Pal, who is currently posted as Commandant of the 40th PAC Battalion in Haridwar. In addition, IPS officer of the 2010 batch, Sukhwinder Singh, currently posted as SP in Ramnagar, has been promoted as SSP.

What is common among all three IPS officers who have been promoted are they all were PPS officers of the 1992 and 1993 batches. They were promoted to the IPS cadre and allocated the batches of 2009 and 2010. SSP Dehradun Dalip Singh Kunwar is probably the only officer who has been posted as Police Chief in at least 6 districts of Uttarakhand including his current posting as SSP Dehradun.