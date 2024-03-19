2 police officials accused in Rampur Tiraha case finally sentenced to life imprisonment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: After three decades since atrocities were inflicted on women from Uttarakhand at Rampur Tiraha in district Muzaffarnagar, two accused police officials have been finally awarded sentences.

The Trial Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Muzaffarnagar (UP), today sentenced two retired police officials of the PAC, Milap Singh and Virender Pratap, to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, each, in a case related to the Rampur Tiraha incident. These two retired police officials were convicted by the Court on 15 March under Sections 376 (2) (g), 392, 354 & 509 of the IPC, and the sentence was announced today. The trial court has made it clear that the entire amount of fine shall be recovered from the convicted and paid to the victims.

It may be recalled that a group of statehood activists from Uttarakhand was on its way in buses to a rally to be held at the Boat Club in New Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti day in 1994 to hold a dharna in support of the demand for a separate Uttarakhand. This group of people, largely consisting of women and old persons were stopped by the Police Force that had been deployed at various places to prevent the Uttarakhand statehood activists from reaching Delhi.

The Uttarakhand Sangharsh Samiti had organised a rally in Delhi on 2 October, 1994, and a large number of people from the hill areas were on the way to Delhi in buses to participate in the rally. When the agitationists reached near Rampur Tiraha, Muzaffarnagar, in the night of 1 October, they were restrained by the police and taken into custody. A total of 345 activists were detained and among them 47 were women who were allegedly subjected to rape and sexual assault by the police.

Later, a Writ Petition No. 32928 of 1994 was filed by the Uttarakhand Sangharsh Samiti before the Allahabad High Court. In pursuance of the order of Allahabad High court on 7 October, 1994, the CBI was asked to conduct a Preliminary Inquiry. Based on the preliminary inquiry, the Allahabad High Court had directed CBI to register an FIR. Accordingly, CBI registered case on 25 January, 1995, regarding allegations that a bus carrying participants of the rally was stopped at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar and windscreens, headlights and window panes were smashed. The police personnel hurled abuses at the activists. It was further alleged that both police personnel belonging to the PAC had entered the bus and committed crimes including molestation and rape.

After completion of investigation, CBI had filed a charge sheet on 21 March, 1996. Despite the chargesheet having been filed almost 28 years ago, the trial court found both the accused guilty only on 15 March this year and today it sentenced them accordingly.