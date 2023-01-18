20 Sub-Inspectors suspended for cheating in selection test

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Jan: In a major development, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has suspended 20 sub-inspectors after a vigilance investigation into the alleged rigging of the recruitment test held in 2015-16. It is being alleged that these 20 Sub-Inspectors had cheated in their recruitment examination following leak of the question paper. The suspension orders were issued today by ADG, Law & Order, V Murugesan.

As per the order, these sub inspectors, 20 in all, will remain suspended till the completion of the inquiry against them. They may be permanently terminated from service if involvement in cheating is proven. It may be recalled that the Direct Recruitment Test was held in 2015-16 for the post of Sub Inspectors in the Uttarakhand Police. As has been the case in several recruitment tests conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), there were allegations of rigging. While many other recruitment tests have been either cancelled or cleared following the investigation, initial investigation into the recruitment tests held for the post of Sub Inspectors have indicated rigging. The investigation into the rigging allegations has been conducted by the State Vigilance Department on the direction of the Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that soon after the conduct of the examination, allegations had been made but had been ignored by the then Congress Government led by CM Harish Rawat and, later, also by the BJP Government led by then CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The vigilance inquiry found that Haldwani was the place where the rigging was done. The agency hired to conduct the test was GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology (GBPUAT). The probe, so far, has also indicated involvement of some employees of GBPUAT in the leak of the question paper.

A case in this regard was registered in October 2022 by the Vigilance Department in Haldwani. Apart from those who allegedly managed to get selected by cheating, there are 12 other accused in the case. ADG V Murugesan said that the preliminary inquiry report had been received. The names of 20 Sub Inspectors had been revealed in the investigation held, so far, and now all of them have been suspended with immediate effect. The suspension orders have been sent to the police chiefs concerned. These sub-inspectors are posted in different districts.

Murugesan further said that the Vigilance is investigating irregularities in the direct recruitment of sub-inspectors for the year 2015-16. On the basis of the preliminary investigation report sent by Vigilance on the investigation so far, SSPs or SPs in charge of various districts concerned have been directed to suspend the 20 sub-inspectors.

The development has created a stir in the police department. Independent political observers have however expressed dissatisfaction with the suspension and they have demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire recruitment process.

Those suspended today include 7 SIs presently posted in Udham Singh Nagar and 5 presently posted in Dehradun districts. Those suspended are Deepak Kaushik, Arjun Singh, Beena Papola, Jagat Singh Shahi, Harish Mahar, Lokesh and Santoshi posted in Udham Singh Nagar; Ombir, Pravesh Rawat, Raj Narayan Vyas, Jainendra Rana and Nikhilesh Bist posted in Dehradun; Aarti Pokhriyal, Prema Korga and Bhavana Bist posted in Nainital district; Pushpendra posted in Pauri district; Gagan Maithani in Chamoli district; Tej Kumar posted in Champawat district and Mohit Singh Rauthan posted in PC SDRF.

Sources claim that more Sub Inspectors may be suspended during the future course of investigation as it is suspected that several others had also cheated to get selected.