2023 IABCA celebrates AI-ECTA Agreement through ‘India Showcase’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 17 Feb: The India Australia Business & Community Alliance (IABCA) celebrated a decade of sustained engagement by establishing its international footprint through its inaugural ‘IABCA India Showcase’, which was welcomed by both governments, from 13 to 17 February.

Across a 12-month campaign, the IABCA platform brought together 400 key influencers and bilateral leaders from across the two nations. Comprising the IABCA Global Leaders Forum and the Awards Ceremony, this ‘Meeting of Minds’ showcase at the Taj Palace, here, connected entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors from across Australia and India.

Commenting on the inaugural IABCA India Immersion Week launch, High Commissioner of Australia to India, Barry O’Farrell said, “I welcome IABCA’s decision to expand its scope and showcase the amazing depth of our bilateral business and community links in Mumbai and New Delhi. Congratulations to all the IABCA 2023 Finalists.”

The IABCA Global Leaders Forum featured two separate panel discussions that explored the India Australia relationship across bilateral partnerships and its significance; and The Soft Power Panel was across raising Australia’s “India literacy” and enhancing “Australia literacy’’ all wrapped up with a wonderful keynote speech by Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group.

Following the Global Leaders Forum, guests were transferred across to an awards ceremony that honoured 14 winners across trade and investment for their bilateral contributions.

The 2023 IABCA Award Winners and High Commended were: IABCA Young Professional of The Year Khushaal Vyas, Western Sydney University, Justice Clinic; IABCA Business Leader of The Year – Jay Hira, Cyber Transformation; IABCA Managing Director of The Year- Dr Raj Khillan, Healthcare Awareness Society of Australia. The Highly Commended Certificate was awarded to Jonah Stephen Jeremiah, Carisma Solutions Private Limited.

The IABCA Community Services Excellence Award (Individual) went to ‘Little India Harris Park Business Association (LIHPBA)’; and Rengarajan Chidambaranathan, Rotary Club of Granville. The IABCA Community Services Excellence Award (Organisation) went to ‘IT Girls Work Experience Program’, Tata Consultancy Services Limited. The IABCA Businesswoman of the Year went to Priyanka Berani, Healthy Smiles Dental Group; and the Highly Commended Certificate to Esha Oberoi, Afea Care Services. The IABCA Australia India Impact Award (Individual) went to Vinod Daniel, India Vision Institute, while the IACBA Australia India Impact Award (Organisation) was received by KAS Group Asia (KGA).

The Highly Commended Certificate went to Gaura Travel. The Australia India Science, Research & Development Award (Individual) went to Dr Sonu Bhaskar, Global Health Neurology Lab. The Highly Commended Certificate went to Prof Suresh Kumar Bhargava, Research & Innovation, Research Partnerships (India), Director for CAMIC, Dean, STEM College, RMIT University, Melbourne. The Excellence in Innovation Award went to ‘The Avolution’. The Highly Commended Certificate was received by Alluvium. The ‘Excellence in Trade & Investment’ Award went to Flavourtech Ltd. The ‘Excellence in Partnerships Award’ was received by Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) & Government of the National Capitol Territory of Delhi, India. The SME of The Year Award went to Coral Heatlhcare.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Ambassador Harinder Sidhu, former High Commissioner for Australia to India and current High Commissioner for Australia to New Zealand.

Speaking about the IABCA inaugural India biennial decision, Author, Australia Economic Strategy Report, Former Ambassador & Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Anil Wadhwa said, “The India Australia Business and Community Alliance is just ten years old, however, it has effectively taken centre stage in the Australia India relationship as a leading platform that connects businesses, people and institutions in both countries with an ease and comfort that no other institution can. Through its web of initiatives aimed at forging connections which are vital for sustaining the bilateral relationship between the two countries, IABCA initiatives and awards are much sought after and heavily subscribed. This year IABCA will showcase this power of connections in India in 2023 – the program is much welcomed in New Delhi and in Mumbai.”