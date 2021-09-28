21st State Powerlifting Championship held at Police Lines

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Sep: The 21st Uttarakhand State Powerlifting & 21st Uttarakhand State Arm Wrestling Championships were successfully organised at the Police Lines, here. State Vice President of the Powerlifting Federation, Tarun Bhatia reported that the two day sports championship was inaugurated by Inspector General Amit Sinha, who was also conferred the prestigious Hall of Fame Award by the Federation. General Secretary Arjun Gulati stated that more than 300 male and female powerlifters participated. The female gold medalists were Mamta, Sangeeta Rana, Sandhya Rajput, Monika Negi, Mamta Bisht, etc. The male Gold Medalists were Prashant Talwar, Shashank Sharma, Sanjay Saxena, Manpreet Singh, Yashwant Kumar, Dishant Chauhan, Amrish, Malang Gaurang, Surinder Singh, Rajat Rana, Yagyesh Bahuguna, etc. Many national records were broken during the tournament. Simultaneously, the Arm Wrestling championship was conducted under the supervision of Daljeet Singh Goraya, a world medal holder, in which Anirudh Bahuguna of Dehradun became the Champion of Champions. Present were Acharya Sushant, world medal winner Shyam Singh Rana, Rukkam Thapa, Hritik, Bunty, Tushar Mishra, Balwinder Singh, etc., and the special official from Indian Powerlifting Federation Nitin Yadav from Delhi.