22 bureaucrats shifted in major reshuffle by CM

Dehradun, 19 Apr: As is the case in Uttarakhand, bureaucratic reshuffles happen late in the evenings. It turned out to be a day of one of the biggest bureaucratic shake-up in the history of Uttarakhand when late tonight, as many as 22 bureaucrats were shifted.

To begin with, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu was given additional charge of Chief Resident Commissioner of Government of Uttarakhand in Delhi. Previously this particular charge was held by former Chief Secretary Om Prakash, but some months ago he was relieved of this charge and no one had been given this charge in between.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi as was being expected has been shifted to CMO as Additional Chief Secretary to CM in place of Anand Vardhan. In addition, she was relieved of her charge as ACS Higher Education, Power, Alternative Energy and Chairperson of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. She has now been given charge of Home & Prisons and will continue to be Chairperson of UPCL, UJVNL and PTCUL.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar has been relieved of her charge as Rural Development Commissioner and given charge of Chairperson of UTC and as Infrastructure Commissioner.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan has been relieved of his charge of ACS to CM, Forests and also Infrastructure Commissioner and given charge of relatively lightweight Rural Development, Housing, Urban Development, Revenue and Chairperson of Uttarakhand Development Authority and as Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu was relieved of his charge as Principal Secretary Home and given charge of Principal Secretary Forests and Environment in place of Anand Vardhan.