22 huts gutted in fire in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Twenty-two huts were gutted in a massive fire broke out in Dehradun this morning at Khurbura Mohalla. According to reports, five gas cylinders also exploded, due to which the fire assumed more serious proportions. As soon as the information was received, the teams of the Fire Service reached the spot and worked to bring the fire under control.

As per the information available, a large number of daily wagers and workers live in huts in Khurbura Mohalla. As per the preliminary inquiry conducted into the fire incident, some workers were melting copper wires near the huts when the fire broke out and soon engulfed the huts. Before anything could be done towards bringing the fire under control, it spread to cover a large area very quickly, gutting 22 huts as a result.

Seeing the flames, panic spread in the area. The children and women present in the huts were taken out in time, due to which there was no loss of life, according to latest reports.

The fire brigade team that reached the spot brought the fire under control after a lot of effort. It is being stated that, in this fire, five cylinders kept in the huts also exploded, due to which the fire spread further. The people of the area are terrified by this incident.

City Fire Officer Suresh Chandra stated that, after receiving information about the fire in the huts, fire brigade teams were immediately sent to the spot and the fire was brought under control after an effort that lasted over 3 hours. During the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that some people were melting copper near the huts, due to which the fire broke out. However, the matter is still being investigated and further details are still awaited. Two children trapped in the huts that had caught fire were rescued by the fire team just in time and they are safe.

Around 23 families live in the slum area and are mostly rag pickers or daily wage earners.