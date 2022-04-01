22 U’khand students to interact with PM Modi during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Vijay Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General, Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, today, held a press conference on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming interaction tomorrow, titled ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. The press conference was held at Doordarshan Bhawan, here, today.

Kumar, who has recently taken over as Additional Director General in Dehradun after a long stint in Patna, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with the students, teachers and parents all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held tomorrow at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. He said that 2,000 children, teachers and parents have been selected to participate in the interaction with the PM tomorrow, out of over 80,000 who had participated in a series of competitions for the same.

He added that 22 students from Uttarakhand have been selected to participate in the interaction with the Prime Minister. While the students residing in NCR have been physically invited to Talkatora Stadium to interact with the PM, those from other states would participate from Raj Bhawans of their respective states.

Kumar said that the PM would respond to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students. All the participating students would also be handed over a kit which would include a book penned by the PM, titled ‘Exam Warriors’.

The event has been organised successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Union Ministry of Education. Kumar reminded that Pariksha Pe Charcha had assumed importance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. The main physical event would be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format in Talkatora Stadium at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The students, teachers and parents who get to ask questions of the Prime Minister has been short-listed based on an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes.

It may be recalled that the competition was organised from 28 December 2021 to 3 February this year through the MyGov platform. As many as 15.7 lakh participants had registered for the creative writing competition this year, comprising more than 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers, and more than 90,100 parents. This includes 60,792 students (5th highest across the states), 5,733 parents (4th highest) and 13,181 teachers (7th highest) from Uttarakhand. Participants including 22 from Uttarakhand have been selected to be given a certificate of appreciation and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the book written by the Prime Minister.

In addition, 96 students from various schools in Uttarakhand will get to witness the interaction at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) tomorrow. As many as 310 students from Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nanoorkheda, will see the interaction in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The event will also be telecast live through Swayam Prabha channel across the schools in the state.